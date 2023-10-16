Earnings Scheduled For October 16, 2023

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 16, 2023 5:08 AM | 1 min read

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Charles Schwab SCHW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $4.63 billion.

• Guaranty Bancshares GNTY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $29.02 million.

• Yatra Online YTRA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $13.57 million.

• HDFC Bank HDB is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Equity Lifestyle Props ELS is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• FB Financial FBK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $122.89 million.

• CrossFirst Bankshares CFB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $60.60 million.

• Servisfirst Bancshares SFBS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $109.98 million.

• Avient AVNT is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Enerpac Tool Group EPAC is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Options

Dividends

IPOs

Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsBZI-UEEarnings Scheduled

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved