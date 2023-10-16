Earnings Scheduled For October 16, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Charles Schwab SCHW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $4.63 billion.

• Guaranty Bancshares GNTY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $29.02 million.

• Yatra Online YTRA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $13.57 million.

• HDFC Bank HDB is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Equity Lifestyle Props ELS is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• FB Financial FBK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $122.89 million.

• CrossFirst Bankshares CFB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $60.60 million.

• Servisfirst Bancshares SFBS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $109.98 million.

• Avient AVNT is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Enerpac Tool Group EPAC is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.