Earnings Scheduled For April 12, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Theratechnologies THTX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $21.76 million.
• iMedia Brands IMBI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $171.00 million.
• Target Hospitality TH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $29.18 million.
• SemiLEDs LEDS is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Apogee Enterprises APOG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $348.18 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Rent the Runway RENT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $75.23 million.
• Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $380.01 million.
• Argan AGX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $125.90 million.
• Pure Cycle PCYO is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Avient AVNT is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
