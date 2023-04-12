Earnings Scheduled For April 12, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Theratechnologies THTX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $21.76 million.

• iMedia Brands IMBI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $171.00 million.

• Target Hospitality TH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $29.18 million.

• SemiLEDs LEDS is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Apogee Enterprises APOG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $348.18 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Rent the Runway RENT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $75.23 million.

• Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $380.01 million.

• Argan AGX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $125.90 million.

• Pure Cycle PCYO is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Avient AVNT is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

