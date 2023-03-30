The positive momentum witnessed in recent sessions could spill over into Thursday as the index futures point to a moderately higher opening. The jobless claims report due ahead of the market open could guide trading direction, given analysts’ view that the Fed may keenly look at the number, along with Friday’s inflation data.

Cues From Wednesday’s Trading:

Stocks closed Wednesday’s session notably higher, as traders made a beeline to tech stocks looking to pick up bargains.

The major averages gap opened higher and went through a consolidation move before buying interest picked up pace in late trading. The Nasdaq settled at the highest level in more than a month and the S&P 500 Index reclaimed the 4,000 level, with the broader average and the Dow Industrials ending at a three-week high.

The market witnessed broad-based strength, with technology, consumer discretionary and real estate stocks pacing the gains.

So far in the first quarter, the S&P 500 Index is up 4.9%, the Nasdaq Composite has gained 14%, while the Dow is down 1.3%, as of the last close.

U.S. Indices' Performance On Wednesday Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq Composite +1.79% 11,926.24 S&P 500 Index +1.42% 4,027.81 Dow Industrials +1.0% 32,717.60

Analyst Color:

The stock market could be primed for a strong year, Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group implied this week. He premised his optimism on the historical data that showed strong gains whenever the S&P 500 ends the first quarter above December lows.

The average gain for the full year under this condition is 18.6% and the median gain is 18.1%, he said. About 94.4% of the time when this happens, the market has finished higher, he added.

The S&P 500 Index bottomed at 3,783.22 on Dec. 28 and has run up nicely since then.

Another data highlighted by media is the Nasdaq 100 Index, made up of blue-chip tech stocks, moving into bull market territory, having gained over 20% from its December lows of 10,679.34. If tech stocks continue their upward trajectory, it could be good news for the overall market, given the sector typically leads a market recovery.

Futures Today

U.S. Futures Performance On Thursday Index Performance (+/-) Nasdaq 100 Futures +0.37% S&P 500 Futures +0.42% Dow Futures +0.47% R2K Futures +1.26%

In premarket trading on Thursday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF TrustSPY climbed 0.47% to $403.24 and the Invesco QQQ TrustQQQ moved up 0.44% to $314.10, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Upcoming Economic Data:

The Labor Department’s jobless claims report is expected to show an increase in the number of individuals claiming unemployment benefits to increase from 191,000 in the week ended March 18 to 196,000 in the week ended March 25. The report is due for release at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis is scheduled to release the final fourth-quarter GDP estimate at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Economists, on average, expect the GDP growth estimate to be left unchanged at 2.7%, down from 3.2% in the third quarter. Market participants may also pay attention to the GDP price index, which is expected to come in at 3.9%, down from the previous quarter’s 4.4%.

The Treasury is set to auction four-week and 8-week Treasury notes at 11 a.m. EDT.

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin, who is also a member of the Federal Open Market Committee, will make a public appearance at 12:45 p.m. EDT.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is due to speak at 3:45 p.m. EDT.

Stocks In Focus:

Shares of home furnishing retailer RH RH declined about 6.50% in premarket trading in reaction to its quarterly results.

declined about 6.50% in premarket trading in reaction to its quarterly results. Charles Schwab Corp. SCHW shares fell about 2% on Morgan Stanley’s downgrade.

shares fell about 2% on Morgan Stanley’s downgrade. AngioDynamics ANGO , Manchester United plc MANU and BlackBerry Limited BB are among the important companies due to announce their quarterly results on Thursday.

Commodities, Bonds, Other Global Equity Markets:

Crude oil futures were rebounding on Thursday after they broke a two-session winning streak and settled at $72.97. A barrel of WTI-grade crude oil rose 1.01% to $73.71 in early European trading.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury remained below 3.6% despite a modest uptick.

Most Asian markets gained on Thursday, although the degree of buying was tempered relative to what was seen on Wall Street overnight. The Japanese, Indonesian and Singaporean markets bucked the uptrend and the Indian market remained closed for a public holiday.

European stocks were on a roll and look set for a fourth day of gains. In late-morning trading, the major averages in the region were sharply higher, with the techs taking over the lead from the financial stocks.

