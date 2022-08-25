- Coty Inc COTY reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 10% year-on-year to $1.17 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.14 billion.
- Like-For-Like (LFL) revenue increased 16% Y/Y, driven by a 23% increase in Prestige and a 7% increase in Consumer Beauty.
- Revenue in the Americas rose 14% Y/Y, EMEA increased 10%, and Asia-Pacific declined 2%.
- The gross margin expanded 140 basis points Y/Y to 61.8%, and the gross profit rose 12.6% to $722.1 million.
- The adjusted operating margin was 5.6%, and the adjusted operating income for the quarter was $65.1 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $132.4 million increased 4% Y/Y, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.3%, 70 basis points contraction versus 2Q21.
- Adjusted EPS was $(0.01), in line with the Street view.
- Cash from operating activities for twelve months totaled $726.6 million with a free cash flow of $552.5 million. The company held $263.8 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
- "While macro concerns continue to dominate headlines, it's important to remember that beauty is amongst the most resilient discretionary categories," said CEO Sue Y. Nabi.
- "With continued momentum in the fragrance category, Europe and global travel retail, and a strong pipeline of innovation, we expect FY23 to be a year of continued expansion, in-line with our medium-term growth targets," Nabi added.
- Outlook: Coty anticipates FY23 adjusted EPS growth in the mid-teens. The company expects adjusted EPS growth acceleration in FY24 and beyond, fueled by lower interest expenses.
- Price Action: COTY shares are trading higher by 7.17% at $7.92 on the last check Thursday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.