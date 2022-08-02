Ferrari: Q2 Earnings Insights

Ferrari RACE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 07:35 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ferrari beat estimated earnings by 14.17%, reporting an EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.27.
Revenue was up $129.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 4.58% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ferrari's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.26
|1.05
|1.02
|1.20
|EPS Actual
|1.45
|1.33
|1.31
|1.34
|Revenue Estimate
|1.19B
|1.11B
|1.08B
|1.25B
|Revenue Actual
|1.33B
|1.34B
|1.24B
|1.25B
To track all earnings releases for Ferrari visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews