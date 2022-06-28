ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Dow Dips Over 400 Points; Crude Oil Rises 2%

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 28, 2022 3:07 PM | 4 min read

U.S. stocks turned sharply lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 400 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 1.38% to 31,004.49 while the NASDAQ fell 2.60% to 11,224.77. The S&P also fell, dropping, 1.81% to 3,829.62.

Also check this: U.S. Consumer Confidence And Other Macro Issues For Tuesday


Leading and Lagging Sectors


Energy shares jumped by 2.2% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Earthstone Energy, Inc. ESTE, up 12% and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust BPT up 7%.


In trading on Tuesday, consumer discretionary shares fell by 3.6%.


Top Headline


U.S. goods gap shrank to $104.3 billion in May versus a revised $106.7 billion in April, recording the lowest trade gap so far this year. Exports rose 1.2% to a record high, with imports declining 0.1%.


Equities Trading UP


Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. KZR shares shot up 44% to $8.31 after the company announced topline results from the MISSION Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating zetomipzomib.


Shares of Tuniu Corporation TOUR got a boost, shooting 47% to $0.7660 following reports suggesting China will ease some COVID quarantine requirements for international travelers.


Ceragon Networks Ltd. CRNT shares were also up, gaining 24% to $2.5850 after Aviat Networks, Inc. proposed to acquire the company for $2.80 per share in cash.


Equities Trading DOWN

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. EPAC shares tumbled 7% to $18.49 following downbeat Q3 results.


Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. CGNT were down 26% to $4.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.


IT Tech Packaging, Inc. ITP was down, falling 13% to $0.1282. IT Tech Packaging reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, effective July 7.


Also check out: TD SYNNEX, Ceragon + 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday


Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.1% to $111.85, while gold traded down 0.2% to $1,821.60.


Silver traded down 1.9% to $20.765 on Tuesday while copper fell 0.1% to $3.7585.



Euro zone


European shares closed higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.27%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.90% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.91%. The German DAX gained 0.35%, French CAC 40 rose 0.64% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index climbed 0.79%.

The consumer confidence index in France dropped for a sixth straight month to 82 in June, recording the lowest level since July 2013, while GfK Consumer Climate Indicator in Germany fell to a new record low of -27.4 for July from revised reading of -26.2 in June. Italy’s industrial sales rose by 2.7% over a month during April.


Economics


U.S. goods gap shrank to $104.3 billion in May versus a revised $106.7 billion in April, recording the lowest trade gap so far this year. Exports rose 1.2% to a record high, with imports declining 0.1%.


Wholesale inventories in the US increased 2% month-over-month to $880.6 billion in May versus a revised 2.3% rise in the previous month.


The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index ROSE 21.2% year-over-year in April.


The FHFA house price index rose 1.6% from a month ago in April.


The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index fell to 98.7 for June from 103.2.


The Richmond Fed composite manufacturing index declined to -19 in June from -9 in May.


Check out this: This Healthcare Stock Jumps Around 188%, Here's 83 Biggest Movers From Yesterday


COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 88,910,140 cases with around 1,041,020 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 43,420,600 cases and 525,040 deaths, while Brazil reported over 32,136,910 COVID-19 cases with 670,600 deaths. In total, there were at least 549,898,720 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,352,400 deaths.

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Mid-Afternoon Market UpdateEarningsNewsPenny StocksEurozoneCommoditiesSmall CapGlobalIntraday UpdateMarkets