U.S. Consumer Confidence And Other Macro Issues For Tuesday

- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 8:00 a.m. ET.
- An advance report on U.S. international trade in goods for May is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US goods deficit is projected to shrink further to $102.0 billion in May after narrowing by around $20 billion to $106.7 billion in the previous month.
- Data on wholesale inventories for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect wholesale inventories rising 2.1% in the advance report for May following a 2.2% increase in May.
- The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for April is scheduled for release at 9:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a monthly increase of 1.8% for the adjusted 20-city index in April.
- The FHFA house price index for April will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for June is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Following May's 106.4, the consumer confidence index is likely to decline to 101.0 for June.
- The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a bounce back to a reading of plus 2 in June compared to May’s reading of minus 9.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 12:30 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for May will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
