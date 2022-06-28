ñol

TD SYNNEX, Ceragon + 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 28, 2022 3:41 AM | 1 min read

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects TD SYNNEX Corporation SNX to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $15.29 billion before the opening bell. TD SYNNEX shares rose 1.5% to $99.70 in after-hours trading.
  • Nike Inc NKE reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak revenue forecast for the first quarter. Nike shares dropped 2.7% to $107.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Progress Software Corporation PRGS to have earned $0.95 per share on revenue of $146.93 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Progress Software shares rose 1% to $51.35 in after-hours trading.

  • Ceragon Networks Ltd. CRNT shares rose sharply in after-hours trading on Monday after Aviat Networks, Inc. proposed to acquire the company for $2.80 per share in cash. Ceragon shares jumped 23.9% to $2.59 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $135.30 million after the closing bell. AeroVironment shares slipped 0.1% to $82.75 in after-hours trading.

