TD SYNNEX, Ceragon + 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects TD SYNNEX Corporation SNX to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $15.29 billion before the opening bell. TD SYNNEX shares rose 1.5% to $99.70 in after-hours trading.

Nike Inc NKE reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak revenue forecast for the first quarter. Nike shares dropped 2.7% to $107.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Progress Software Corporation PRGS to have earned $0.95 per share on revenue of $146.93 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Progress Software shares rose 1% to $51.35 in after-hours trading.

