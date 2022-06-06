ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Earnings Scheduled For June 6, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 6, 2022 5:14 AM | 1 min read

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Boqii Holding BQ is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $39.46 million.

• Gaotu Techedu GOTU is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Futu Holdings FUTU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $281.17 million.

• Science Applications Intl SAIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Globus Maritime GLBS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $16.40 million.

• SRAX SRAX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $10.17 million.

• NGL Energy Partners NGL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.

• GitLab GTLB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $77.81 million.

• Coupa Software COUP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $190.61 million.

• HealthEquity HQY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $203.98 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-UEEarnings ScheduledEarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarkets