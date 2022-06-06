Earnings Scheduled For June 6, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Boqii Holding BQ is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $39.46 million.

• Gaotu Techedu GOTU is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Futu Holdings FUTU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $281.17 million.

• Science Applications Intl SAIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Globus Maritime GLBS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $16.40 million.

• SRAX SRAX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $10.17 million.

• NGL Energy Partners NGL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.

• GitLab GTLB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $77.81 million.

• Coupa Software COUP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $190.61 million.

• HealthEquity HQY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $203.98 million.

