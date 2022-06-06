Earnings Scheduled For June 6, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Boqii Holding BQ is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $39.46 million.
• Gaotu Techedu GOTU is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Futu Holdings FUTU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $281.17 million.
• Science Applications Intl SAIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Globus Maritime GLBS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $16.40 million.
• SRAX SRAX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $10.17 million.
• NGL Energy Partners NGL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.
• GitLab GTLB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $77.81 million.
• Coupa Software COUP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $190.61 million.
• HealthEquity HQY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $203.98 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.