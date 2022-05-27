Big Lots: Q1 Earnings Insights

Big Lots BIG reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Big Lots reported an EPS of $-0.39.
Revenue was down $251.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 3.2% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Big Lots's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.90
|-0.16
|1.13
|1.69
|EPS Actual
|1.75
|-0.14
|1.09
|2.62
|Revenue Estimate
|1.72B
|1.32B
|1.48B
|1.53B
|Revenue Actual
|1.73B
|1.34B
|1.46B
|1.63B
