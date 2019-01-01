ñol

Big Lots
(NYSE:BIG)
30.645
0.715[2.39%]
Day High/Low30.85 - 32.25
52 Week High/Low24.87 - 73.23
Open / Close31.48 / -
Float / Outstanding17.3M / 28.6M
Vol / Avg.1.6M / 1.3M
Mkt Cap875.1M
P/E5.62
50d Avg. Price34.31
Div / Yield1.2/4.01%
Payout Ratio22.51
EPS1.67
Total Float17.3M

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Big Lots reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 27

EPS Estimate

$1.900

Quarterly Revenue Estimate

$1.7B

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$1.7B

Earnings Preview

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-05-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Big Lots will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93.

Big Lots bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 3.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Big Lots's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.90 -0.16 1.13 1.69
EPS Actual 1.75 -0.14 1.09 2.62
Price Change % 3.2% 5.34% -4.85% -5.58%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Big Lots were trading at $29.93 as of May 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 47.97%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Big Lots using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Big Lots Questions & Answers

Q
When is Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) reporting earnings?
A

Big Lots (BIG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 3, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.15, which beat the estimate of $0.99.

Q
What were Big Lots’s (NYSE:BIG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.3B, which missed the estimate of $1.3B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.