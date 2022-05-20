Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For May 20, 2022: Ross Stores, Deere & Co, Foot Locker And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

NIO Inc NIO shares were trading 6.3% higher during Friday’s premarket session after successfully listing on the Singapore stock exchange and announcing plans to build a research and development center for artificial intelligence and autonomous driving.

Out of nine analysts, seven are recommending Nio as a Strong Buy.

Deere & Company DE shares were down 6.2% during Friday’s premarket session after Deere reported quarterly earnings Friday morning, saying second-quarter earnings came in at $6.81 per share against a $6.71 Street estimate and sales of $13.37 billion against a $13.2-billion estimate.

Bank of America analyst Ross Gilardi Downgraded to a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $475 to $450.

Foot Locker, Inc. FL shares were trading 3.14% higher during Friday’s premarket session after it beat estimated earnings, reporting EPS of $1.60 against the Street estimate of $1.55. Foot Locker said revenue was up $22 million over the same period last year.

OTR Global analysts downgraded Foot Locker to Hold.

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares were trading 1.45% higher during Friday’s premarket session after the EV maker announced plans to build its first overseas factory in Saudi Arabia with a capacity to produce up to 155,000 vehicles.

Citigroup analyst Itay Michaeli maintained Lucid with a Strong Buy and lowered the price target from $45.00 to $36.00.

Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW shares were trading 11.4% higher during Friday’s premarket session after the company said fiscal third-quarter revenue increased 29% year-over-year to $1.39 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.36 billion while reporting quarterly earnings of $1.79 per share, which beat Street estimates of $1.68 per share. Third-quarter billings grew 40% year-over-year to $1.8 million.

Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained Palo Alto with a Strong Buy and lowered the price target from $625 to $600.

SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI shares are trading 3.23% higher during Friday’s premarket session after investors learned that CEO Anthony Noto had been purchasing shares of the company beginning in March, accumulating over $1.5 million in the company’s stock, in a signal that Noto believes the company may be undervalued.

According to WallStreetZen, 13 Wall Street analysts that have issued a one-year SOFI price target, the average SOFI price target is $14.89, with the highest SOFI stock price forecast at $25 and the lowest SOFI stock price forecast at $9.

Ross Stores, Inc. ROST shares are trading 23.94% lower during Friday’s premarket session after reporting worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained Ross with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $139 to $129.