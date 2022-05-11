Recap: Smart Sand Q1 Earnings

Smart Sand SND reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Earnings

Smart Sand beat estimated earnings by 39.13%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.23.

Revenue was up $14.15 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 19.77% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Smart Sand's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.17 -0.10 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.24 -0.17 -0.18 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 33.20M 27.15M 31.15M 26.79M Revenue Actual 35.08M 34.48M 29.64M 27.45M

