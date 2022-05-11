Recap: Smart Sand Q1 Earnings

Smart Sand SND reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Earnings
Smart Sand beat estimated earnings by 39.13%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.23.
Revenue was up $14.15 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 19.77% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Smart Sand's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.18
|-0.17
|-0.10
|-0.13
|EPS Actual
|-0.24
|-0.17
|-0.18
|-0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|33.20M
|27.15M
|31.15M
|26.79M
|Revenue Actual
|35.08M
|34.48M
|29.64M
|27.45M
