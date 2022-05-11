QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Raymond James Says 'Supply Chain Challenges Made Q1 Messy' For This Medtech Stock

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 11, 2022 4:12 PM | 1 min read
  • ICU Medical Inc ICUI reported Q1 sales of $543.1 million vs. Raymond James' estimate of $530 million. 
  • Core ICU beat by $7 million, while newly acquired Smiths Medical missed by $5 million. 
  • With an Outperform rating, the analysts lowered the price target from $265 to $235.
  • Adjusted EPS was $1.82, down from Raymond James' estimate of $1.73, on a lower tax rate. 
  • The analysts say that Q1 was always going to be a tricky quarter given the deal's complexity and the fact that ICU does not guide quarterly, but they hoped for a bit more momentum. 
  • Related: Smiths Group Divests Its Medical Division To ICU Medical In $2.4B Deal.
  • Various supply chain challenges (some voluntary) made the quarter even messier. 
  • Underlying demand seems strong for both ICU and Smiths. Still, the supply chain dynamics have resulted in a much larger backlog, and when exactly the backlog will be fulfilled is challenging, the analysts wrote. 
  • These are near-term issues that should be fixed over time, and the merits of the deal still stand. 
  • ICU did not change its guidance, but Raymond James trimmed its estimates to reflect a slower Smiths ramp in the near term. 
  • "We believe much of this uncertainty is increasingly baked into sentiment, and we continue to see value in a self-help margin improvement story, which underpins our Outperform rating," the analysts added. 
  • Price Action: ICUI shares closed lower by 6.07% at $173.49 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsHealth CarePrice TargetAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral