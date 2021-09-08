 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Smiths Group Divests Its Medical Division To ICU Medical In $2.4B Deal
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 7:35am   Comments
Share:
Smiths Group Divests Its Medical Division To ICU Medical In $2.4B Deal
  • ICU Medical Inc (NASDAQ: ICUIhas agreed to acquire Smiths Group plc's Medical division in a transaction that will create an IV therapy company and simplify customer workflow. 
  • The Smiths Medical business includes syringe & ambulatory infusion devices, vascular access, and vital care products. 
  • When combined with ICU Medical's existing businesses, the combined entity will generate estimated pro forma revenues of approximately $2.5 billion.
  • Smiths will receive 2.5 million newly issued ICU Medical shares, currently valued at approximately $500 million, and $1.85 billion in cash.
  • Smiths will own approximately 10% of ICU Medical. It is also eligible to receive a contingent earn-out consideration of $100 million in cash.
  • The transaction is expected to close in 1H of 2022. In addition, at closing, a Smiths designee will be appointed to the ICU Medical board of directors.
  • Price Action: ICUI stock closed 1.58% higher at $205.98 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ICUI)

Earnings Outlook For ICU Medical
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs DivestituresM&A News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com