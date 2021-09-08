Smiths Group Divests Its Medical Division To ICU Medical In $2.4B Deal
- ICU Medical Inc (NASDAQ: ICUI) has agreed to acquire Smiths Group plc's Medical division in a transaction that will create an IV therapy company and simplify customer workflow.
- The Smiths Medical business includes syringe & ambulatory infusion devices, vascular access, and vital care products.
- When combined with ICU Medical's existing businesses, the combined entity will generate estimated pro forma revenues of approximately $2.5 billion.
- Smiths will receive 2.5 million newly issued ICU Medical shares, currently valued at approximately $500 million, and $1.85 billion in cash.
- Smiths will own approximately 10% of ICU Medical. It is also eligible to receive a contingent earn-out consideration of $100 million in cash.
- The transaction is expected to close in 1H of 2022. In addition, at closing, a Smiths designee will be appointed to the ICU Medical board of directors.
- Price Action: ICUI stock closed 1.58% higher at $205.98 on Tuesday.
