ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ICU Medical
ICU Medical Questions & Answers
The latest price target for ICU Medical (NASDAQ: ICUI) was reported by Keybanc on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $265.00 expecting ICUI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.86% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ICU Medical (NASDAQ: ICUI) was provided by Keybanc, and ICU Medical maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ICU Medical, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ICU Medical was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ICU Medical (ICUI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $280.00 to $265.00. The current price ICU Medical (ICUI) is trading at is $178.02, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.