Recap: InspireMD Q1 Earnings

InspireMD NSPR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
InspireMD beat estimated earnings by 28.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.57 versus an estimate of $-0.8.
Revenue was up $177.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 5.97% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at InspireMD's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.78
|-0.82
|-0.63
|-0.60
|EPS Actual
|-0.53
|-0.53
|-0.46
|-0.53
|Revenue Estimate
|1.30M
|1.20M
|1.10M
|900.00K
|Revenue Actual
|1.38M
|1.07M
|1.04M
|1.01M
