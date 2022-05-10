Recap: InspireMD Q1 Earnings

InspireMD NSPR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

InspireMD beat estimated earnings by 28.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.57 versus an estimate of $-0.8.

Revenue was up $177.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 5.97% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at InspireMD's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.78 -0.82 -0.63 -0.60 EPS Actual -0.53 -0.53 -0.46 -0.53 Revenue Estimate 1.30M 1.20M 1.10M 900.00K Revenue Actual 1.38M 1.07M 1.04M 1.01M

To track all earnings releases for InspireMD visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.