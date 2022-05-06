QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Jobs Report In Focus

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 6, 2022 5:43 AM | 3 min read

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones dipped more than 1,000 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Cigna Corporation CI, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT, and Under Armour, Inc. UAA.

U.S. jobs report for April is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect nonfarm payrolls rising 400,000 in April, compared with a three-month average growth of 562,000. The unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.6% in April. Data on consumer credit for March will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET. New York Fed President John Williams is set to speak at 9:15 a.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 3:20 p.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller will speak at 7:15 p.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 7:15 p.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 85 points to 32,825.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 13 points to 4,130.25. Futures for the Nasdaq index fell 55 points to 12,803.00.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.6% to trade at $112.67 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 1.6% to trade at $109.98 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 83,437,150 with around 1,023,900 deaths. India reported a total of at least 43,094,540 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 30,524,180 cases.

Check out this: General Motors And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today. The STOXX Europe 600 Index fell 1.2%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.8% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.6%. The French CAC 40 Index fell 1.2%, while German DAX dropped 1%. The S&P Global/CIPS UK Construction PMI declined to a three-month low level of 58.2 in April, while Halifax house price index climbed 10.8% year-over-year in April. Industrial production in Spain rose 0.1% year-over-year in March, while industrial production in Germany dropped 3.9% month-over-month in March. Retail sales in Italy declined 0.5% in March.

Asian markets traded mostly lower today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.69%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index dropped 2.16%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 3.81%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 2.2% and India’s S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.5%.

Broker Recommendation

JP Morgan downgraded Amarin Corporation plc AMRN from Neutral to Underweight.

Amarin shares fell 2.2% to $1.32 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: Executives Buy Around $85M Of 4 Stocks

 

Breaking News

  • Block, Inc. SQ reported weaker-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter. Bitcoin revenue was $1.73 billion, down 50.1% year over year.
  • U.S. listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc NIO on Thursday announced plans for a secondary listing of its Class A shares in Singapore.
  • Dropbox, Inc. DBX reported upbeat results for its first quarter.
  • World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. WWE reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Check out other breaking news here

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: A Peek Into The MarketsEarningsNewsPenny StocksEurozoneFuturesSmall CapGlobalPre-Market OutlookMarkets