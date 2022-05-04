Executives Buy Around $85M Of 4 Stocks

Although crude oil futures traded higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

INDUS Realty Trust

The Trade: INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. INDT 10% owner Jeffrey Aronson acquired a total of 57,905 shares at at an average price of $71.79. To acquire these shares, it cost around $4.16 million.

INDUS recently reported a new $150 million delayed draw term loan and amendment to existing revolving credit facility. What INDUS Realty Trust Does: INDUS Realty Trust Inc is a real estate company. The company is engaged in developing, managing and leasing industrial properties, and to a lesser extent, office/flex properties.

Sensient Technologies

The Trade: Sensient Technologies Corporation SXT 10% owner Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a total of 50,000 shares at an

What’s Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

HilleVax

The Trade: HilleVax, Inc. HLVX Director Patrick Heron bought a total of 4,500,940 shares at an average price of $14.93. To acquire these shares, it cost around $67.21 million.

HilleVax reported initiation of Phase 2b clinical trial of HIL-214 vaccine candidate for the prevention of norovirus-related acute gastroenteritis in infants. What HilleVax Does: HilleVax Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines.

