Infinity Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Infinity Pharmaceuticals INFI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Infinity Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.13.
Revenue was up $185.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 13.53% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Infinity Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.13
|-0.13
|-0.14
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.13
|-0.12
|-0.13
|-0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|300.00K
|520.00K
|280.00K
|1.15M
|Revenue Actual
|451.00K
|428.00K
|512.00K
|467.00K
