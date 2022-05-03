Infinity Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Infinity Pharmaceuticals INFI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Infinity Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was up $185.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 13.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Infinity Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.13 -0.14 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.12 -0.13 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 300.00K 520.00K 280.00K 1.15M Revenue Actual 451.00K 428.00K 512.00K 467.00K

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.