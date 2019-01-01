Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Infinity Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.13.
Revenue was up $185.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 13.53% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Infinity Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.13
|-0.13
|-0.14
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.13
|-0.12
|-0.13
|-0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|300.00K
|520.00K
|280.00K
|1.15M
|Revenue Actual
|451.00K
|428.00K
|512.00K
|467.00K
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.13
|-0.13
|-0.14
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.13
|-0.12
|-0.13
|-0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|300.00K
|520.00K
|280.00K
|1.15M
|Revenue Actual
|451.00K
|428.00K
|512.00K
|467.00K
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Infinity Pharmaceuticals using advanced sorting and filters.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.34, which missed the estimate of $-0.20.
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which missed the estimate of $19.6M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.