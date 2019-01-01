ñol

Infinity Pharmaceuticals
(NASDAQ:INFI)
0.72
0.0177[2.52%]
At close: Jun 6
0.73
0.0100[1.39%]
After Hours: 6:16PM EDT
Day High/Low0.65 - 0.77
52 Week High/Low0.46 - 3.89
Open / Close0.71 / 0.72
Float / Outstanding87.2M / 89.2M
Vol / Avg.670.3K / 755.8K
Mkt Cap64.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.81
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.14
Total Float87.2M

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Infinity Pharmaceuticals reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$-0.140

Quarterly Revenue

$652K

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$652K

Earnings Recap

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Infinity Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was up $185.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 13.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Infinity Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.13 -0.14 -0.12
EPS Actual -0.13 -0.12 -0.13 -0.15
Revenue Estimate 300.00K 520.00K 280.00K 1.15M
Revenue Actual 451.00K 428.00K 512.00K 467.00K

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q
When is Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) reporting earnings?
A

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.34, which missed the estimate of $-0.20.

Q
What were Infinity Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:INFI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which missed the estimate of $19.6M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.