Cimpress: Q3 Earnings Insights

Cimpress CMPR reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cimpress missed estimated earnings by 235.37%, reporting an EPS of $-2.75 versus an estimate of $-0.82.

Revenue was up $78.56 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.5 which was followed by a 4.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cimpress's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.58 -0.11 -0.17 -0.52 EPS Actual 2.08 0.09 -2.31 -1.50 Revenue Estimate 852.36M 645.32M 614.66M 526.92M Revenue Actual 849.72M 657.60M 641.02M 578.85M

To track all earnings releases for Cimpress visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.