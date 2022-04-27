Cimpress: Q3 Earnings Insights

Cimpress CMPR reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Cimpress missed estimated earnings by 235.37%, reporting an EPS of $-2.75 versus an estimate of $-0.82.
Revenue was up $78.56 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.5 which was followed by a 4.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cimpress's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.58
|-0.11
|-0.17
|-0.52
|EPS Actual
|2.08
|0.09
|-2.31
|-1.50
|Revenue Estimate
|852.36M
|645.32M
|614.66M
|526.92M
|Revenue Actual
|849.72M
|657.60M
|641.02M
|578.85M
