John Bean Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

John Bean Technologies JBT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
John Bean Technologies beat estimated earnings by 55.36%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.56.
Revenue was up $51.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 19.38% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at John Bean Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.11
|1.18
|1
|0.78
|EPS Actual
|0.92
|1.02
|1.19
|0.90
|Revenue Estimate
|519.39M
|494.92M
|452.96M
|418.71M
|Revenue Actual
|497.60M
|477.40M
|475.50M
|417.80M
