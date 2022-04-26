John Bean Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

John Bean Technologies JBT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

John Bean Technologies beat estimated earnings by 55.36%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.56.

Revenue was up $51.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 19.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at John Bean Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.11 1.18 1 0.78 EPS Actual 0.92 1.02 1.19 0.90 Revenue Estimate 519.39M 494.92M 452.96M 418.71M Revenue Actual 497.60M 477.40M 475.50M 417.80M

To track all earnings releases for John Bean Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.