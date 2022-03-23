Exagen: Q4 Earnings Insights
Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Exagen beat estimated earnings by 16.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.5.
Revenue was up $21.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 6.21% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Exagen's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.46
|-0.44
|-0.47
|-0.40
|EPS Actual
|-0.42
|-0.38
|-0.48
|-0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|12.13M
|11.48M
|10.45M
|10.76M
|Revenue Actual
|12.25M
|12.77M
|10.59M
|12.67M
