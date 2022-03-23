 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Exagen: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 2:47am   Comments
Share:
Exagen: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Exagen beat estimated earnings by 16.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.5.

Revenue was up $21.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 6.21% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Exagen's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.46 -0.44 -0.47 -0.40
EPS Actual -0.42 -0.38 -0.48 -0.27
Revenue Estimate 12.13M 11.48M 10.45M 10.76M
Revenue Actual 12.25M 12.77M 10.59M 12.67M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (XGN)

Earnings Scheduled For March 22, 2022
A Preview Of Exagen's Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com