Exagen: Q4 Earnings Insights

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Exagen beat estimated earnings by 16.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.5.

Revenue was up $21.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 6.21% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Exagen's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.46 -0.44 -0.47 -0.40 EPS Actual -0.42 -0.38 -0.48 -0.27 Revenue Estimate 12.13M 11.48M 10.45M 10.76M Revenue Actual 12.25M 12.77M 10.59M 12.67M

