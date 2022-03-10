Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 2%; Fossil Group Shares Plummet

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling 200 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded down 0.61% to 33,082.93 while the NASDAQ fell 1.21% to 13,094.79. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.75% to 4,245.87.

Check out this: Insiders Buy Around $98M Of 3 Stocks

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares climbed by 2.1% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO), up 11% and CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) up 10%.

In trading on Thursday, information technology shares fell by 3%.

Top Headline

Annual inflation rate in the US accelerated to 7.9% in February, recording the highest level since January 1982. Analysts, meanwhile, were expecting 7.9% increase in consumer prices.

Equities Trading UP

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares shot up 14% to $192.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued both Q1 and FY23 adjusted EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) got a boost, shooting 15% to $5.34 following better-than-expected Q4 results.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) shares were also up, gaining 17% to $2.4050 after the company reported it signed a $2.1 million contract.

Also check this: Cisco Systems And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Equities Trading DOWN

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) shares tumbled 41% to $4.3636 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) were down 37% to $9.22 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) was down, falling 50% to $3.54 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and provided guidance.

Also check out: Executives Buy Around $1M Of 5 Penny Stocks

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 2.4% to $106.07, while gold traded up 0.6% to $2,000.40.

Silver traded up 2% Thursday to $26.34 while copper rose 1.9% to $4.6595.

Euro zone

European shares closed lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 1.69%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 1.27%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 1.15%. The German DAX dropped 2.93%, French CAC 40 fell 2.83% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index dipped 4.2%.

Industrial production in Italy fell 3.4% from a month ago in January, while industrial producer prices surged 32.9% year-over-year in January. Payroll employment in the France’s private sector increased by 0.6% to 20.06 million in the fourth quarter.

Economics

Annual inflation rate in the US accelerated to 7.9% in February, recording the highest level since January 1982. Analysts, meanwhile, were expecting 7.9% increase in consumer prices.

US initial jobless claims rose by 11,000 to 227,000 in the latest week.

US natural gas supplies dropped 124 billion cubic feet last week, the Energy Information Administration said.

Check out this: Insiders Sell Around $136M Of 4 Stocks

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 81,064,100 cases with around 989,470 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 42,980,060 cases and 515,490 deaths, while Brazil reported over 29,194,040 COVID-19 cases with 653,580 deaths. In total, there were at least 451,963,790 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,045,330 deaths.