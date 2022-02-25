Cisco Systems And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Although the Nasdaq index jumped more than 400 points on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

DoorDash

The Trade: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) Chief Business Officer Keith Yandell disposed a total of around 16,894 shares at an average price of $95.04. The insider received around $1.61 million as a result of the transaction.

DoorDash recently reported a partnership with Albertsons Companies to introduce express grocery delivery service. What DoorDash Does: Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online food order demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food on-demand for pickup or delivery from merchants mainly in the U.S.

Cisco Systems

The Trade: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Chair and CEO Charles Robbins sold a total of 15,382 shares at an average price of $53.86. The insider received around $828.52 thousand from selling those shares.

Cisco Systems recently reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 guidance. What Cisco Does: Cisco Systems, Inc. is the world's largest hardware and software supplier within the networking solutions sector. The secure, agile networks business contains switching, routing, and wireless solutions.

State Street

The Trade: State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer for International Business Francisco Aristeguieta sold a total of 19,736 shares at an average price of $93.10. The insider received around $1.84 million as a result of the transaction.

Charles River Development, a State Street Company, recently announced a collaboration with LedgerEdge to provide DLT-enabled corporate bond liquidity and trading services. What State Street Does: State Street is a leading provider of financial services, including investment servicing, investment management, and investment research and trading.

Trinity Industries