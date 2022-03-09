 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: VSE Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 5:53pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: VSE Q4 Earnings

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

VSE missed estimated earnings by 32.05%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.78.

Revenue was up $60.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 10.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at VSE's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.75 0.54 0.35 0.52
EPS Actual 0.76 0.60 0.44 0.52
Revenue Estimate 186.89M 166.47M 153.29M 150.67M
Revenue Actual 200.58M 175.11M 164.98M 150.02M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (VSEC)

VSE Secures $100M Sole-Source Bridge Contract From US Navy
Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2022
Earnings Outlook For VSE
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings