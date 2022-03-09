Recap: VSE Q4 Earnings

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

VSE missed estimated earnings by 32.05%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.78.

Revenue was up $60.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 10.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at VSE's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.54 0.35 0.52 EPS Actual 0.76 0.60 0.44 0.52 Revenue Estimate 186.89M 166.47M 153.29M 150.67M Revenue Actual 200.58M 175.11M 164.98M 150.02M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.