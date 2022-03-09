Recap: VSE Q4 Earnings
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
VSE missed estimated earnings by 32.05%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.78.
Revenue was up $60.16 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 10.45% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at VSE's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.75
|0.54
|0.35
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.76
|0.60
|0.44
|0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|186.89M
|166.47M
|153.29M
|150.67M
|Revenue Actual
|200.58M
|175.11M
|164.98M
|150.02M
