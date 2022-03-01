 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Jumps 9%; GoodRx Holdings Shares Plunge

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 12:17pm   Comments
Share:
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Jumps 9%; GoodRx Holdings Shares Plunge

U.S. stocks remained lower midway through trading on Tuesday, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Dow traded down 1.17% to 33,497.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.40% to 13,696.04. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.74% to 4,341.75.

Check out this: Insiders Buy Around $98M Of 3 Stocks

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares climbed by 0.9% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included New Fortress Energy Inc. (NYSE: NFE), up 14% and North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE: NRT) up 10%.

In trading on Tuesday, energy shares fell by 2.8%.

Top Headline

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.

Target posted quarterly earnings of $3.19 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $2.86 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at 31.00 billion, missing expectations of $31.41 billion.

Target said it sees low-to-mid single digit revenue growth for 2022.

Equities Trading UP

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares shot up 30% to $5.39 after the company reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue of $1.2 billion, flat year-on-year, beating the consensus of $1.15 billion.

Shares of Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) got a boost, shooting 26% to $134.50 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.

UserTesting, Inc. (NYSE: USER) shares were also up, gaining 25% to $10.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY22 EPS and sales guidance above analysts’ estimates.

Also check this: Cisco Systems And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Equities Trading DOWN

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) shares tumbled 41% to $16.18 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) were down 44% to $3.3971 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) was down, falling 30% to $98.22 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued guidance.

Also check out: Executives Buy Around $1M Of 5 Penny Stocks

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 9% to $104.33, while gold traded up 1.5% to $1,928.40.

Silver traded up 3% Tuesday to $25.090 while copper rose 2.5% to $4.5660.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 dropped 1.74%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 1.04%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 2.7%. The German DAX declined 2.92%, French CAC 40 dipped 3.03% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index dipped 3.09%.

The IHS Markit Eurozone manufacturing PMI was revised lower to 58.2 in February versus an initial reading of 58.4. Spain’s current account balance swung to a deficit of EUR 1.31 billion in December versus a year-ago surplus of EUR 0.92 billion. Spain's annual inflation rate increased to 7.4% in February from 6.1% in January.

German manufacturing PMI was revised lower to 58.4 in February versus a preliminary reading of 58.5, while Italy manufacturing PMI remained at 58.3 in February. The IHS Markit French manufacturing PMI climbed to 57.2 in February, while Spain’s manufacturing PMI climbed to a three-month high of 56.9 in February.

Economics

The IHS Markit manufacturing PMI was revised lower to 57.3 in February versus a preliminary reading of 57.5.

The ISM manufacturing PMI climbed for a second straight month to 58.6 in February from 57.6 in January.

Construction spending increased 1.3% to an annual rate of $1.677 trillion in January.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 80,647,340 cases with around 975,150 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 42,931,040 cases and 514,050 deaths, while Brazil reported over 28,787,620 COVID-19 cases with 649,440 deaths. In total, there were at least 437,587,420 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,977,300 deaths.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMBA + GDRX)

44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Why GoodRX Shares Are Plummeting Today
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Analyst Ratings For Ambarella
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Target Posts Upbeat Earnings
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 1, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Eurozone Commodities Small Cap Global Intraday Update

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com