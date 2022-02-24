Bel Fuse: Q4 Earnings Insights
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bel Fuse beat estimated earnings by 91.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.36.
Revenue was up $31.01 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 18.47% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bel Fuse's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.36
|-0.04
|0.06
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.51
|0.68
|-0.23
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|138.75M
|123.25M
|108.00M
|114.90M
|Revenue Actual
|146.97M
|138.74M
|110.64M
|116.13M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings