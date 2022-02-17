Recap: Visteon Q4 Earnings
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Earnings
Visteon beat estimated earnings by 8350.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.69 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was up $1.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 1.83% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Visteon's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.25
|0.10
|0.24
|1.17
|EPS Actual
|0.18
|-0.32
|0.56
|1.06
|Revenue Estimate
|663.44M
|633.01M
|712.03M
|789.93M
|Revenue Actual
|631.00M
|610.00M
|746.00M
|787.00M
