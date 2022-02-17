 Skip to main content

Recap: Visteon Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022
Recap: Visteon Q4 Earnings

 

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Visteon beat estimated earnings by 8350.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.69 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $1.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 1.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Visteon's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.25 0.10 0.24 1.17
EPS Actual 0.18 -0.32 0.56 1.06
Revenue Estimate 663.44M 633.01M 712.03M 789.93M
Revenue Actual 631.00M 610.00M 746.00M 787.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Earnings News

