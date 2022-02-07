Monday's Market Minute: From Non-Farm Payrolls To Inflation Figures

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Another busy week ahead for traders and investors; let’s take a market minute to get ahead. First, although diplomatic talks begin the week, (the U.S. is meeting with Germany, and France is meeting with Russia and the Ukraine) tensions remain high on the border of Russia and the Ukraine, and we’re seeing a reflection of this in the price of crude oil. Last week, the WTI traded to a new 7-yr high at 93.17; Brent rose to 93.99. The rise in energies is at the root of the inflation fears investors have been faced with into the new year. It’s got the Fed taking on a more hawkish tone and traders placing bets they’ll have to act a bit more aggressively than initially expected.

The Fed has been clear the focus is on the economic data, so let’s begin there. This week, we’ll get a look at a big part of their decision-making process, and that’s consumer inflation. CPI will be closely-watched and could move markets after last month’s increase was the highest we’ve seen in four decades. Year-over-year reached levels not seen since 1982. We also have a few Fed speakers: Bowman and Loretta Mester will provide further insight on the Fed’s stance headed into the March meeting. We’ll get a look at Consumer Sentiment and weekly Jobless Claims as well.

In terms of companies reporting quarterly results, we have Tyson to kick things off on Monday. Later in the week, keep an eye on Chipotle, BP, Peloton, Lyft and Uber, Goodyear, Disney, Coke, and Under Armour, to name a few. It will be key to see if earnings start to provide the backdrop for investors this week as they did in months past; so far the mixed earnings have yet to excite investors to the point where they can shrug off some of the economic data and geopolitical unease.

Lastly, rates continue to inch up. Last week, we saw a spike in the 30-year all the way down to the 2-year, which is around 1.3% to begin the week. Rates on the rise tied to energies and Fed expectations is what’s behind the recent market shifts and shimmies. Many expect more to come, so stay on your toes…

Image sourced from Pixabay

