Recap: First Financial Q4 Earnings

First Financial THFF reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 10:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Financial missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.99 versus an estimate of $1.1, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $2.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 1.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.17 0.89 0.81 0.88 EPS Actual 1.24 1.24 0.95 1.15 Revenue Estimate 46.83M 45.60M 46.05M 48.10M Revenue Actual 47.12M 46.56M 44.21M 50.44M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.