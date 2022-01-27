 Skip to main content

Recap: MACOM Technology Solutions Q1 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 8:06am   Comments
MACOM Technology Solns (NASDAQ:MTSI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MACOM Technology Solns beat estimated earnings by 3.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.62, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $11.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MACOM Technology Solns's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.58 0.53 0.47 0.42
EPS Actual 0.61 0.57 0.51 0.46
Revenue Estimate 155.01M 152.10M 150.06M 148.02M
Revenue Actual 155.21M 152.62M 150.58M 148.50M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

