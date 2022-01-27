Recap: MACOM Technology Solutions Q1 Earnings
MACOM Technology Solns (NASDAQ:MTSI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MACOM Technology Solns beat estimated earnings by 3.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.62, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $11.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MACOM Technology Solns's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.58
|0.53
|0.47
|0.42
|EPS Actual
|0.61
|0.57
|0.51
|0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|155.01M
|152.10M
|150.06M
|148.02M
|Revenue Actual
|155.21M
|152.62M
|150.58M
|148.50M
