Recap: Brown & Brown Q4 Earnings
Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Brown & Brown beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.39, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $96.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 3.85% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Brown & Brown's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.40
|0.58
|0.29
|EPS Actual
|0.58
|0.49
|0.70
|0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|761.47M
|679.46M
|755.81M
|623.34M
|Revenue Actual
|770.30M
|727.30M
|815.30M
|642.10M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings