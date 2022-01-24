 Skip to main content

Recap: Brown & Brown Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 5:33pm   Comments
Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Brown & Brown beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.39, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $96.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 3.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brown & Brown's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.53 0.40 0.58 0.29
EPS Actual 0.58 0.49 0.70 0.32
Revenue Estimate 761.47M 679.46M 755.81M 623.34M
Revenue Actual 770.30M 727.30M 815.30M 642.10M

