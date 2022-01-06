Constellation Brands: Q3 Earnings Insights
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Constellation Brands beat estimated earnings by 13.04%, reporting an EPS of $3.12 versus an estimate of $2.76, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $117.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.39, which was followed by a 2.31% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Constellation Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.77
|2.32
|1.55
|2.39
|EPS Actual
|2.38
|2.33
|1.82
|3.09
|Revenue Estimate
|2.30B
|2.02B
|1.87B
|2.23B
|Revenue Actual
|2.37B
|2.03B
|1.95B
|2.44B
