Recap: Quanex Building Prods Q4 Earnings

Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Quanex Building Prods beat estimated earnings by 16.98%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.53, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $36,363,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 7.96% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Quanex Building Prods's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.30 0.06 0.46 EPS Actual 0.42 0.43 0.27 0.67 Revenue Estimate 270.71M 230.40M 201.37M 238.10M Revenue Actual 279.88M 270.36M 230.15M 255.41M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.