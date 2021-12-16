Recap: Quanex Building Prods Q4 Earnings
Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Quanex Building Prods beat estimated earnings by 16.98%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.53, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $36,363,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 7.96% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Quanex Building Prods's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.30
|0.06
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|0.42
|0.43
|0.27
|0.67
|Revenue Estimate
|270.71M
|230.40M
|201.37M
|238.10M
|Revenue Actual
|279.88M
|270.36M
|230.15M
|255.41M
