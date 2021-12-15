 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For December 15, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 3:50am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For December 15, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Toro (NYSE:TTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $955.53 million.

• REV Group (NYSE:REVG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $600.72 million.

• Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $50.00 thousand.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $141.41 million.

• IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $11.79 million.

• Heico (NYSE:HEI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $505.47 million.

• Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.15 per share on revenue of $8.20 billion.

• Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $242.50 million.

• Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $617.45 million.

• Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $808.93.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ABM + BLBD)

Earnings Outlook For Blue Bird
Earnings Outlook For ABM Industries
Nuvve To Install V2G Hub At Blue Bird Factory
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Endangered SPAC? Public Trading Path for Plus Could Be in Jeopardy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com