Earnings Outlook For Anavex Life Sciences
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 10:29am   Comments
Earnings Outlook For Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-11-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Anavex Life Sciences will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.15.

Anavex Life Sciences bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Anavex Life Sciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.14 -0.11 -0.13
EPS Actual -0.14 -0.12 -0.12 -0.10
Price Change % 1.45% 9.06% 3.97% -2.04%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences were trading at $19.39 as of November 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 277.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

