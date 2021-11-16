TransDigm Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
TransDigm Gr their estimated earnings by 15.18%, reporting an EPS of $4.25 versus an estimate of $3.69, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $106,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4, which was followed by a 0.49% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TransDigm Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.93
|2.51
|1.99
|1.98
|EPS Actual
|3.33
|2.58
|1.97
|2.89
|Revenue Estimate
|1.22B
|1.17B
|1.12B
|1.10B
|Revenue Actual
|1.22B
|1.19B
|1.11B
|1.17B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News