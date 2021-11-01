Recap: CNA Financial Q3 Earnings

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CNA Financial reported in-line EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.66, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $139,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 0.43% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CNA Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.11 0.88 0.99 0.60 EPS Actual 1.25 0.96 1.23 0.71 Revenue Estimate 2.06B 2.85B 1.98B 2.77B Revenue Actual 3.03B 2.87B 2.93B 2.82B

