Recap: CNA Financial Q3 Earnings
CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CNA Financial reported in-line EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.66, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $139,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 0.43% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CNA Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.11
|0.88
|0.99
|0.60
|EPS Actual
|1.25
|0.96
|1.23
|0.71
|Revenue Estimate
|2.06B
|2.85B
|1.98B
|2.77B
|Revenue Actual
|3.03B
|2.87B
|2.93B
|2.82B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News