 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Manufacturing Data

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 6:05am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Manufacturing Data

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after closing at record highs in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG), McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK), Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX), and ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON).

The manufacturing PMI for October is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET, while the ISM manufacturing index for October and construction spending for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 115 points to 35,819.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 14.50 points to 4,611.5. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 55.25 points to 15,893.75.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 46,823,930 with around 766,290 deaths. India reported a total of at least 34,285,810 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 21,810,850 cases.

Oil prices traded mixed as Brent crude futures rose 0.4% to trade at $ 84.05 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.1% to trade at $83.53 a barrel. The total number of active U.S. oil rigs rose by 1 to 444 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported Friday.

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today. The Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.9% and STOXX Europe 600 Index climbed 0.9%. The French CAC 40 Index surged 0.9%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.4% while German DAX 30 climbed 0.9%. Germany's retail trade fell 2.5% in September.

Asian markets traded mixed today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.61%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.88% and China’s Shanghai Composite slipped 0.08%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6%, while India’s BSE Sensex climbed 1.2%. Australia’s manufacturing PMI Index dropped to 50.4 in October from 51.2 in the prior month, while Indian nanufacturing PMI rose to 55.9 in October from 53.7 a month ago. The Caixin China General manufacturing PMI rose to a four-month high of 50.6 in October, while Japanese manufacturing PMI rose to 53.2 in October from a final reading of 51.5 a month earlier.

Broker Recommendation

Keybanc maintained Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $155 to $145.

Polaris shares fell 0.3% to close at $114.95 on Friday.

Check out other major ratings here

 

Breaking News

  • Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) said it delivered 10,138 vehicles in October, a 233% surge year-on-year, despite the semiconductor shortage.
  • McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) is the latest big name brand to enter the fast-growing non-fungible token market. In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the McRib, McDonald’s is launching its first-ever NFT.
  • On Sunday, the German labor union Verdi called all employees to strike at seven different Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) locations over a pay dispute. According to a Verdi spokesperson, the duration of the strike is open. Verdi has demanded that the company raise pay in the broader retail and mail-order industries across Germany.
  • Cathie Wood’s money managing firm Ark Invest on Friday raised its exposure in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), a day after the Mark Zuckerberg-led social media company said it has changed its name to Meta to reflect its ambition beyond social media.

Check out other breaking news here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + CLX)

66 Biggest Movers From Friday
Earnings Scheduled For November 1, 2021
5 Stocks To Watch For November 1, 2021
Elon Musk Says He Would Sell $6B Tesla Stock 'Right Now' To Help UN World Food Program On 1 Condition
German Labour Union Calls For Strikes At Seven Amazon Locations In Pay Dispute
Could Elon Musk Really Be 'The Simpsons' Villain Hank Scorpio?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsEarnings News Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com