Immatics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 21.62% year over year to ($0.45), which missed the estimate of ($0.40).

Revenue of $6,200,000 declined by 24.39% year over year, which missed the estimate of $10,020,000.

Guidance

Immatics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $18.42

Company's 52-week low was at $8.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.71%

Company Profile

Immatics NV is engaged in the discovery of true targets for cancer immunotherapies with the development of the right T cell receptors. The company's pipeline consists of two lead product classes, engineered Adoptive Cell Therapies (ACTengine) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics (TCER). Each therapeutic modality has distinct attributes to produce the desired therapeutic effect for patients at different disease stages and with different types of tumors focusing on particularly hard-to-treat solid cancers.