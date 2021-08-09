Recap: US Foods Q2 Earnings

Shares of US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD) moved higher by 4.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 332.00% year over year to $0.58, which beat the estimate of $0.37.

Revenue of $7,663,000,000 rose by 68.05% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,860,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.usfoods.com%2F&eventid=3195852&sessionid=1&key=E1F738FC61BAAD025151D9CF97F50D1F®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $42.10

Company's 52-week low was at $19.82

Price action over last quarter: down 8.62%

Company Description

US Foods is the second- largest U.S. food-service distributor behind Sysco, holding 10% market share of the highly fragmented food-service distribution industry. US Foods distributes more than 400,000 food and nonfood products to the healthcare and hospitality industries (each about 16.5% of sales), independent restaurants (33%), national restaurant chains (22%), education and government facilities (8%), and grocers (4%). In addition to its delivery business, the firm has 80 cash and carry stores under the Chef'Store banner. After Sysco's attempt to purchase US Foods failed to gain federal approval in 2015, US Foods entered the public market via an initial public offering.