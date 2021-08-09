 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Hawaiian Electric Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 7:04am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE:HE) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 28.89% over the past year to $0.58, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $680,257,000 up by 11.71% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $653,870,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 04:15 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/he/mediaframe/45275/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $45.97

Company's 52-week low was at $31.83

Price action over last quarter: down 3.35%

Company Description

Hawaiian Electric Industries is the parent company of three Hawaii-based regulated utilities and Hawaii's third- largest financial institution, American Savings Bank. The utilities provide electricity to 95% of the state on the five islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Molokai, and Lanai. Although the majority of electricity is produced by oil-fired power plants, over 25% of electricity in its service territory comes from renewable energy; this portion is growing rapidly as the state has set a goal of 100% by 2045.

 

Related Articles (HE)

Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2021
ROCE Insights for Hawaiian Electric Indus
Hawaiian Electric Indus: Return On Capital Employed Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com