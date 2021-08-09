Recap: Hawaiian Electric Q2 Earnings

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE:HE) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 28.89% over the past year to $0.58, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $680,257,000 up by 11.71% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $653,870,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 04:15 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/he/mediaframe/45275/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $45.97

Company's 52-week low was at $31.83

Price action over last quarter: down 3.35%

Company Description

Hawaiian Electric Industries is the parent company of three Hawaii-based regulated utilities and Hawaii's third- largest financial institution, American Savings Bank. The utilities provide electricity to 95% of the state on the five islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Molokai, and Lanai. Although the majority of electricity is produced by oil-fired power plants, over 25% of electricity in its service territory comes from renewable energy; this portion is growing rapidly as the state has set a goal of 100% by 2045.