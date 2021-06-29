Earnings Scheduled For June 29, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• GreenPower Motor Co (NASDAQ:GP) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $127.82 million.

• Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $137.44 million.

• FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $397.92 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $230.46 million.

• AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $147.18 million.

• Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $230.00 thousand.

• AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $23.95 million.

• Novagold Resources (AMEX:NG) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $32.20 million.

• LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.