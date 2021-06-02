 Skip to main content

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead of ADP Report, Fed Minutes

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 6:06am   Comments
Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade after the Wall Street closed mixed in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) and PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH).

The ADP national employment report for May will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET, while the Federal Open Market Committee will release its Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET, while Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 6:05 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42 points to 34,592.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 0.50 points at 4,199.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 13 points to 13,635.75.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 33,287,570 with around 595,210 deaths. India reported a total of at least 28,307,830 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 16,624,480 cases.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.4% to trade at $70.55 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.3% to trade at $67.92 a barrel. The API’s report on crude oil stocks will be released later during the day.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mixed today. The Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.2% and STOXX Europe 600 Index gained 0.1%. The French CAC 40 Index fell 0.1%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.3% while German DAX 30 slipped 0.1%. French government budget deficit narrowed to EUR 91.37 billion during the first four months of the year, compared to EUR 92.12 billion a year ago. Retail sales in Germany fell 5.5% in April, versus a 7.7% surge in March.

Asian markets traded mixed today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.46%, while China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.76%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.85%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.1% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.9%. The Australian economy grew 1.8% quarter-over-quarter in the three months to March.

 

Broker Recommendation

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $35.

Altimmune shares fell 1.5% to close at $12.46 on Tuesday.

 

Breaking News

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. The company also said it expects FY21 non-GAAP earnings of $1.82 to $1.94 per share.
  • Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) is on track to meet or beat second-quarter deliveries, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.
  • Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) reported upbeat results for its first quarter and lifted its forecast for the year.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) said it received orphan drug designation from the European Medicines Agency for elamipretide for the treatment of Barth syndrome.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

