Vipshop: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) fell 4.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 85.00% year over year to $0.37, which were in line with the estimate of $0.37.

Revenue of $4,334,000,000 up by 63.30% year over year, which missed the estimate of $4,340,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 revenue expected between $4,411,000,000 and $4,594,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 19, 2021

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tu382mz6

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $46.00

Company's 52-week low was at $14.36

Price action over last quarter: down 36.84%

Company Description

Vipshop Holdings Ltd is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com, vip.com and lefeng.com websites. Flash sales represent an online retail format combining the advantages of e-commerce and discount sales through selling a finite quantity of discounted products or services online for a limited period of time. It deals in a wide range of products and services for consumers specializing in branded cosmetics, apparel, healthcare products, food and other consumer products. Its operating segment includes Vip.com and Shan Shan Outlets. The company generates maximum revenue from Vip.com segment.