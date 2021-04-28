United Microelectronics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) fell 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 380.65% year over year to $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $1,651,000,000 rose by 18.10% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,570,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

United Microelectronics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 05:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/njuntbq2

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $11.28

52-week low: $2.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.76%

Company Profile

Founded in 1980, UMC is the world's third- largest dedicated chip foundry, with 7% market share in 2019 according to Gartner after TSMC and GlobalFoundries. UMC's headquarters are in Hsinchu, Taiwan, and it operates 12 fabs in Taiwan, mainland China, Japan and Singapore, with additional sales offices in Europe, the U.S. and South Korea. UMC features a diverse customer base including Texas Instruments, MediaTek, Qualcomm, Broadcom, Xilinx and Realtek, supplying a wide range of products applied in communications, display, memory, automotive and more. UMC employs about 20,000 people.