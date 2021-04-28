 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

United Microelectronics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 7:23am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) fell 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 380.65% year over year to $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $1,651,000,000 rose by 18.10% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,570,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

United Microelectronics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 05:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/njuntbq2

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $11.28

52-week low: $2.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.76%

Company Profile

Founded in 1980, UMC is the world's third- largest dedicated chip foundry, with 7% market share in 2019 according to Gartner after TSMC and GlobalFoundries. UMC's headquarters are in Hsinchu, Taiwan, and it operates 12 fabs in Taiwan, mainland China, Japan and Singapore, with additional sales offices in Europe, the U.S. and South Korea. UMC features a diverse customer base including Texas Instruments, MediaTek, Qualcomm, Broadcom, Xilinx and Realtek, supplying a wide range of products applied in communications, display, memory, automotive and more. UMC employs about 20,000 people.

 

Related Articles (UMC)

United Microelectronics Partners For Capacity Development At Tainan Science Park
Earnings Scheduled For April 28, 2021
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Why United Microelectronics's Stock is Up During Today's Session
Taiwan's Drought Poses Additional Threat To Looming Global Chip Crisis: WSJ
4 Intel Analysts On 'Unleashed' Event, The Risks Of Chipmaker's Foundry Plans
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com