The Nasdaq Soared Today. Here's Why.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) traded between $323 and $325 for a vast majority of trading Thursday before finishing the day higher by 1.7% at $324.57 ahead of the long weekend.

U.S. indices were trading higher following President Biden's infrastructure proposal as well as a rebound in tech stocks.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) hit an intraday all-time high of $400.67 in the final minutes of trading before finishing higher by 1.36% at $400.61. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished slightly higher by 0.38% at $331.45.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Tech and semiconductor companies Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) and Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) were among notable leaders for the QQQ.

Micron was trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results and issued third-quarter EPS and sales guidance above estimates.

Meanwhile, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) and PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) were among the few companies in the QQQ that finished lower by day’s end.

