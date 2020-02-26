10 Stocks To Watch For February 26, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $16.17 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.4% to $119.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) to post quarterly earnings at $22.07 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion after the closing bell. Booking shares dropped 3.7% to close at $1,726.58 on Tuesday.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and announced its CEO would step down. The company also said it will acquire cloud and mobile software provider Vlocity for about $1.33 billion. Salesforce shares fell 1.6% to $178.40 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group shares dropped 2.9% to close at $57.41 on Tuesday.
- Analysts are expecting TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) to have earned $0.77 per share on revenue of $11.82 billion in the latest quarter. TJX will release earnings before the markets open. TJX shares fell 1.2% to $58.99 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter. Toll Brothers shares dropped 7.5% to $40.95 in the pre-market trading session.
- Wall Street expects Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) to post quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $5.48 billion after the closing bell. Marriott shares rose 0.8% to $125.01 in pre-market trading.
- After the markets close, L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $4.66 billion. L Brands shares gained 0.2% to $23.55 in pre-market trading.
- WW International Inc (NYSE: WW) reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong FY20 guidance. WW shares climbed 5.9% to $36.88 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) to post quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion before the opening bell. Smucker shares fell 1.9% to close at $107.75 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.